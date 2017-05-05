Local company gets naming rights at Central City Park

Political Notebook

A construction company will hold the naming rights to a section of Central City Park.

ICB Construction Group will pay for four scoreboards at multipurpose recreation fields and a monument sign at the park. In return the company’s name and logo will be placed on the sign and scoreboards for 10 years, according to an agreement approved by the Macon-Bibb County Commission this week.

About $3.7 million in special sales tax revenue was used to refurbish Central City Park. The Willie Smokie Glover Drive park has a new skate park, sidewalks, recreation fields and more.

