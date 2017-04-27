Political Notebook

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

Political Notebook

April 27, 2017 10:09 AM

Firms invited to bid on long-awaited senior center

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Macon-Bibb County has begun inviting construction firms to bid on a new senior center.

Companies will be able to submit bids until May 25 for the facility that will be built in Central City Park. Any contractors interested in the project are required to attend a pre-bid conference on May 10.

Macon-Bibb officials have said some extra money would likely be needed to complete the first phase of the project. The Middle Georgia Regional Commission is applying for a grant that could pay for up to a a third of construction costs. Officials could also look at using a portion of $35 million in bonds issued as part of the 2018 special purpose local option sales tax.

A new center has been in the sights of seniors and officials since funding was approved as part of the 2012 SPLOST. There is $2.3 million remaining for the project, which includes $1.6 million in SPLOST funding and another $700,000 from the sale of the current Adams Street center near Mercer University.

In September 2016, officials and seniors were presented three designs, with costs ranging from $2.7 million to $3.5 million.

The current property has been sold to Mercer University, which is allowing Macon-Bibb to continue using the building until a new facility is built.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

Amazing version of 1:32

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"
1:30

"I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer
New Macon public safety complex to improve service 0:47

New Macon public safety complex to improve service

View More Video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.

Editor's Choice Videos