Firms invited to bid on long-awaited senior center

Macon-Bibb County has begun inviting construction firms to bid on a new senior center.
Companies will be able to submit bids until May 25 for the facility that will be built in Central City Park. Any contractors interested in the project are required to attend a pre-bid conference on May 10.
Macon-Bibb officials have said some extra money would likely be needed to complete the first phase of the project. The Middle Georgia Regional Commission is applying for a grant that could pay for up to a a third of construction costs. Officials could also look at using a portion of $35 million in bonds issued as part of the 2018 special purpose local option sales tax.
A new center has been in the sights of seniors and officials since funding was approved as part of the 2012 SPLOST. There is $2.3 million remaining for the project, which includes $1.6 million in SPLOST funding and another $700,000 from the sale of the current Adams Street center near Mercer University.
In September 2016, officials and seniors were presented three designs, with costs ranging from $2.7 million to $3.5 million.
The current property has been sold to Mercer University, which is allowing Macon-Bibb to continue using the building until a new facility is built.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments