Precinct, fire station groundbreaking set for Wednesday

A groundbreaking for a fire station and sheriff’s office precinct complex will be held next week.
The ceremony marks the start of construction for the Macon-Bibb County project that will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Public safety officials have said having the precinct and fire station next to each other will improve efficiencies.
The $2.25 million facility is being paid for through special sales tax revenue. Also, Commissioner Al Tillman has used $160,000 of blight bond funds to tear down seven blighted structures around the 4036 Napier Ave. property.
The fire station will replace the Breezy Hill station where fire trucks have difficulty maneuvering in and out of the Forsyth Road facility. And sheriff’s office employees from the Pio Nono Avenue precinct will be relocating into the new facility.
Two other fire stations — on Heath and New Forsyth roads — have been built in recent years with special purpose local option sales tax revenue. And construction could be finished this summer on an east Bibb fire station located at 3947 Jeffersonville Road.
