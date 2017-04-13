GDOT studying roundabout, bridge options for busy intersection

The Georgia Department of Transportation continues studying ways to improve the safety at the awkward Seven Bridges intersection in Macon.
A roundabout remains one of the options for the six-lane divided highway and Ga. 247, which is the major artery connecting Macon with Robins Air Force Base. Different types of roundabout and a flyover bridge were among the options the DOT presented at Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
The major roads around the south Bibb intersection include Houston Road, Houston Avenue, Pio Nono Avenue and Broadway. Between 2011 and 2015 there were seven traffic-related deaths and 70 rear-end accidents around that intersection, according to a DOT study.
Some commissioners were hesitant to support a roundabout when the idea was brought up to commissioners last year.
