Macon-Bibb proclaims March 21 as Lonnie Miley Day

March 21, 2017, became Lonnie Miley Day in Macon-Bibb County in honor of his service to the community.
Mayor Robert Reichert presented a proclamation to Miley on Tuesday during a ceremony at the County Commission meeting. Miley has served in numerous roles over the years in Macon, including 18 years on the Macon City Council.
He is currently a chief deputy coroner and has worked with Bibb County Coroner’s Office for 26 years. Miley also has been a member of other boards, among which included the water authority and planning and zoning.
“I’m not a person that looks for any awards, but I certainly appreciate this because I know man awards but God rewards,” Miley said at Tuesday’s presentation.
Miley continues to serve on several agency boards. The U.S Coast Guard veteran also remains an active leader with local veterans organizations.
His twin brother, Ronnie Miley, is a former Bibb school board member and is also a chief deputy coroner.
