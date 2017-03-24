Dog the Bounty Hunter robocall urges Georgia law enforcement pay raise

A reality TV star is getting into politics, though not quite on the scale of the presidency. Celebrity bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, star of two shows about his profession, has recorded a robocall in support of a pay raise for Georgia’s local law enforcement officers.
“I see what our boys in blue face every single day and let me tell you it’s no cakewalk,” Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, said in the recording. He urged folks to sign an online petition by Sen. Michael Williams, R-Cumming, author of two bills that would set up local law enforcement raises.
Since state officers got a 20 percent raise last year, Georgia sheriffs have complained it is getting much harder to recruit deputies, especially in the poorest counties. Williams’ legislation isn’t necessarily in its final form, but one bill would see the state bankroll the raises via a tax credit — or even a check to officers at tax time — to top up pay. Williams has said he wants it to apply to officers who work for county sheriffs or city police forces. Voters would need to approve the idea first.
The idea has so far gotten a cold reception in the state Capitol. Besides the cost — which hasn’t been officially estimated yet — it would be a big policy change. Counties and cities pay their own officers, the state doesn’t.
The legislation came relatively late in the annual legislative session, and Williams has said he will be working on the issue ahead of next year’s session, which will start in January.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
