Political Notebook

March 10, 2017 1:50 PM

Macon-Bibb officials to start prioritizing SPLOST projects

Political Notebook

News and (sometimes quirky) notes about Middle Georgia politics

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will discuss next week how to spend $35 million in bonds on projects.

Tuesday’s work session will be the first meeting since the January retreat for county officials to prioritize the order of special purpose local option sales tax projects. The county is in the process of issuing up to $35 million in bonds to kick start the next round of SPLOST projects.

The $280 million SPLOST includes money designated across 10 categories such as recreation, blight remediation and roads/bridges/transportation.

“I think this is going to be an ongoing conversation,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “I don’t have any delusions that we’re going to reach consensus or nirvana in an hour.”

Related content

Political Notebook

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

His number was the last one in a dead man's phone. Now he's charged with murder

View more video

About Political Notebook

@stan_telegraph
@WayneCrenshaw1

A blog by Telegraph government reporters Stanley Dunlap, who covers Macon-Bibb County, and Wayne Crenshaw, who covers Houston County.

Editor's Choice Videos