Macon-Bibb officials to start prioritizing SPLOST projects

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will discuss next week how to spend $35 million in bonds on projects.
Tuesday’s work session will be the first meeting since the January retreat for county officials to prioritize the order of special purpose local option sales tax projects. The county is in the process of issuing up to $35 million in bonds to kick start the next round of SPLOST projects.
The $280 million SPLOST includes money designated across 10 categories such as recreation, blight remediation and roads/bridges/transportation.
“I think this is going to be an ongoing conversation,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “I don’t have any delusions that we’re going to reach consensus or nirvana in an hour.”
