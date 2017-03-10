Sheriff receives unusual request from official

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis recently had a encounter that was the first of its kind in his lengthy law enforcement career.
When Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen recently asked for a speeding ticket, Davis said, he was surprised at the unusual request. Allen was clocked traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone but initially was just given a warning.
The following day he called Davis saying he should be cited.
“I’ve had many calls from people asking for some discretion or consideration but I’ve never had anyone ask to get a citation and to pay a penalty,” Davis said. “Usually it’s someone trying to figure out a way not to pay that fine.”
Allen ended up paying a $125 citation for speeding in the Barrington Hall neighborhood, an area he said he’s been pushing for more measures to slow people down.
Allen said he called Davis to say “I broke the law and I deserve the ticket.”
“I don’t have the money to pay the fine but it was the right thing to do,” Allen said.
