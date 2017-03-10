Pleasant Hill mitigation on schedule, applications still being accepted

Mitigation work inside the historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood is moving along on schedule, according to a news release.
By the end of February, the Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority oversaw the relocation of seven homes and now preparations are underway to build 17 new residences. The enhancement authority has an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the mitigation work that is part of the $495 million Interstate16 and Interstate 17 interchange expansion.
The homes, which will be renovated, were moved on schedule. People are encouraged to apply for jobs related to the mitigation work.
“February was another great month for Pleasant Hill,” state Rep. James Beverly, chairman of the Enhancement Authority, said in the release. “We moved the seventh and final house, local residents working for the authority made great progress on the rehabilitation of the houses that we had already moved and we welcomed almost 200 people to our first job fair.”
The mitigation effort also includes refurbishing some blocks with new asphalt, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.
Employment applications can be submitted at www.MaconBibbCEA.com or by contacting Frank Austin, executive director of the Austin Center, at 478-714-1885 or FrankAustin85@gmail.com.
The interstate project includes the widening of I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to Pierce Avenue and I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek, the release said.
