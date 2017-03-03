Senate approves bill targeting probation rate

1:50 Turnovers disappoint Westside head coach in loss Pause

0:40 Make the call: Was Khavon Moore's potential game-winner correctly blown dead?

0:23 Pace Academy beats the buzzer in the first half

1:15 Northside wrestler Dashawn Farber achieves lifelong goal

1:13 Upson-Lee gave head coach Darrell Lockhart pretty much what he wanted

2:01 Christian Rodgers gets his gold

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching