February 17, 2017 4:04 PM

Historic Boy Scout hut could come back to life

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A historic Boy Scout hut could again host community meetings in Henry Burns Park.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission will vote Tuesday on five-year contract that would allow Citizens of Ingleside to lease the building. The plan is to refurbish the building that was built in 1933 and until 2005 was a Boy Scout meeting place.

Money to construct the hut was raised by the members of Troop 5 — the oldest scout troop in Middle Georgia — through selling donuts. Last year an Eagle Scout started an online campaign to save the hut when officials initially were going to tear it down as part of a redesign of Henry Burns Park.

But officials later decided to keep the building inside the 3298 Ridge Ave. park. Henry Burns is expected to undergo about $700,000 in renovations, including new playground equipment and resurfaced tennis court.

“There’s been sentiment and some emotional ties for the Boy Scout hut,” Commissioner Mallory Jones said at a commission meeting this week.

Derry Burns, grandson of Henry Burns, said the building would be a good place to host neighborhood meetings and there’s also been interest about having a Boy Scout troop using it again. The building would be leased for $1 a year, which is common for nonprofits, county officials said.

“I think we can fix it up and make it a very attractive addition to Henry Burns Park,” Burns said.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

