‘Zany’ variety show returns to Macon-Bibb

A Macon-Bibb County variety show is back for another round.
The Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies is scheduled for April 8 at the Douglass Theatre. The event offers people a chance to showcase their talent through singing, or in many cases lip-syncing popular hits from days gone by.
The Follies raises money for the Georgia Civic Awareness Program for Students, which promotes civic involvement of youths.
The event isn't just open to politicians. Macon-Bibb County staff, other public agencies and leaders of nonprofit organizations also can get involved.
“Don’t miss this joyful and irreverent evening of entertainment as Macon-Bibb County’s finest performing artists take to the stage for this light-hearted and zany variety show,” the Follies’ flier said.
Tickets are $15 for the event that begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and performances start at 7 p.m. For more information contact Commissioner Bert Bivins at 478-751-7170.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments