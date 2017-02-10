Political Notebook

Reichert set to deliver State of the Community address

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert will deliver his message on the current affairs of the county and his vision for the future next week.

Reichert headlines the State of the Community event hosted by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The event will be held at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center, 200 Coliseum Drive.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program and luncheon is at noon.

At last year’s address, Reichert highlighted the need to better tackle some of the county’s issues, such as a high crime rate. He also spoke about how various partnerships were instrumental in the development of Macon’s urban core, including improving housing options and companies bringing new job opportunities.

To register for the event visit www.maconchamber.com or call 478-621-2000.

