Commissioner sings the blues at retreat

During this week’s Macon-Bibb County retreat in Athens, one commissioner used it as an opportunity to recruit performers for an annual fundraiser.
Commissioner Bert Bivins asked Mayor Robert Reichert and Commissioner Joe Allen to take the stage at the Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies, which raises money for an organization promoting civic involvement of young people.
At previous events, some county leaders have showcased their talent through singing, or in many cases lip-syncing popular hits from days gone by.
It’s still unknown if Reichert or Allen will perform this year, but one person who will be on stage is Bivins, whose performances have been a highlight of the Follies. Bivins even briefly serenaded those in attendance at this week’s retreat with tunes such as “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King.
Another topic —roadwork — also had Bivins singing the blues at the retreat.
Resurfacing and adding new striping has been an ongoing effort aided by state funds that Macon-Bibb matches.
Bivins said sometimes it’s difficult at night to see striping on some streets.
“I’m likely to stop driving at night if we don’t have reflection,” he said.
That comment led to Commissioner Gary Bethe chiming in about the quality of striping along a stretch of a busy Macon road.
“Well, I could tell you the striping on Bass Road: They could have stopped that guy for a DUI,” he said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
