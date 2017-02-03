Political Notebook

February 3, 2017 2:05 PM

Monroe County Hospital town hall set as vote nears on saving the medical center

A town hall will be held before Monroe County voters decide whether to support a tax increase to save the hospital.

Resident Melissa Bell is hosting the Feb. 21 event that will be attended by local and hospital officials. The town hall will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Monroe County Clubhouse, located near the library, according to Bell’s Facebook Page.

The March 21 special election includes a 1-mill tax increase referendum. The revenue would be used to keep the Monroe County Hospital open.

