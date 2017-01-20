Two Macon leaders named to “100 Most Influential Georgians” list

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further Pause

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:26 Deputy rescues clerk from burning Circle K

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:23 Another double-double for Mercer's Sydni Means

4:26 Cop Shop Podcast: Stolen food, a troubling text and a shoplifter with his pants down

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years