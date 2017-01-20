Two Macon leaders named to “100 Most Influential Georgians” list

Two Macon leaders have been named to Georgia Trend magazine’s “100 Most Influential Georgians” list.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert and Mercer University President Bill Underwood are on the 2017 list of the magazine that covers business, politics and economic development.
Reichert began his fourth term as mayor in January while Underwood has presided over a growing university. Reichert was credited with promoting regional job growth and improved transportation.
“He led Macon and Bibb County through consolidation in 2014 and has supported growth around downtown, including the Second Street Corridor connecting centers of economic activity,” the magazine said.
Since becoming Mercer’s president in 2006, Underwood has overseen a school where enrollment and the number of research programs have greatly increased.
“Externally funded research expenditures have grown to $32 million, and funding from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Georgia Cancer Coalition and the Georgia Research Alliance has increased,” the magazine said.
To view the full list of influential Georgians visit www.georgiatrend.com/January-2017/100-Most-Influential-Georgians-of-2017-Wielding-Power.
