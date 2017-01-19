Public invited to help shape Macon-Bibb’s future

Macon-Bibb County residents, business owners and other stakeholders are invited to provide input on what they’d like to see accomplished over the next 20 years.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is hosting a series of community meetings as it updates the Macon-Bibb County Comprehensive Plan. Themed “Big Picture Planning,” it outlines transportation, economic development, housing and other goals for the county over a 20 year period, according to a news release.
A weekly meeting will be held through March 2 at various sites in Macon.
• Thursday 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 1185 Ash St.
• Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Buck Melton Community Center, 150 Sessions Drive
• Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Skyview Elementary School, 5700 Fulton Mill Road
• Feb. 9, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., St. Paul A.M.E Church, 2501 Shurling Drive
• Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Bloomfield Community Center, 4115 Lions Place
• March 2, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission office, 682 Cherry St., Suite 1000
Details on the plan can be viewed at www.BibbCompPlan.com.
