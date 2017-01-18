Georgia to roll out roadside assistance on interstates

2:04 Mercer to debut OrthoGeorgia Park in February Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

5:49 Ag experts talk about trends, forecast

0:34 Meet Sonny Perdue

0:59 Dunk changed momentum in Westside win

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?