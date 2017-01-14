Political Notebook

January 14, 2017 2:11 PM

Committees take shape in Macon-Bibb

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

With the majority of the Macon-Bibb County Commission remaining in tact for the new term there was not much shake up in committee assignments.

The first round of committee meetings for the new four-year term were held Tuesday with commissioners selecting chairman and vice-chairman. The committees are comprised of five commissioners and determine what items head to vote before the full commission.

Commissioner Bert Bivins has been re-appointed as mayor pro tem, meaning the veteran official will serve in the absence of Mayor Robert Reichert. Also, as mayor pro tem Bivins will not serve on any of the committees, but as with any commissioner he can chime in with questions and comments.

The County Commission decided to keep the same chairmen and vice chairmen for the four main committees that meet twice a month. Those committees are Operations and Finance, Economic and Community Development, Public Safety and Facilities and Engineering.

The newest addition to the County Commission is Joe Allen. The former District 6 commissioner has been appointed to the Public Safety and Economic and Community Development committees.

Facilities and Engineering

Mallory Jones — Chairman

Al Tillman — Vice Chairman

Gary Bechtel

Larry Schlesinger

Scotty Shepherd

Public Safety

Scotty Shepherd — Chairman

Virgil Watkins — Vice Chairman

Mallory Jones

Elaine Lucas

Joe Allen

Operations and Finance

Gary Bechtel — Chairman

Elaine Lucas — Vice Chairman

Virgil Watkins

Scotty Shepherd

Larry Schlesinger

Economic and Community Development

Larry Schlesinger — Chairman

Elaine Lucas — Vice Chairman

Joe Allen

Al Tillman

Virgil Watkins

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Political Notebook

