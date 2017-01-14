Committees take shape in Macon-Bibb

With the majority of the Macon-Bibb County Commission remaining in tact for the new term there was not much shake up in committee assignments.
The first round of committee meetings for the new four-year term were held Tuesday with commissioners selecting chairman and vice-chairman. The committees are comprised of five commissioners and determine what items head to vote before the full commission.
Commissioner Bert Bivins has been re-appointed as mayor pro tem, meaning the veteran official will serve in the absence of Mayor Robert Reichert. Also, as mayor pro tem Bivins will not serve on any of the committees, but as with any commissioner he can chime in with questions and comments.
The County Commission decided to keep the same chairmen and vice chairmen for the four main committees that meet twice a month. Those committees are Operations and Finance, Economic and Community Development, Public Safety and Facilities and Engineering.
The newest addition to the County Commission is Joe Allen. The former District 6 commissioner has been appointed to the Public Safety and Economic and Community Development committees.
Facilities and Engineering
Mallory Jones — Chairman
Al Tillman — Vice Chairman
Gary Bechtel
Larry Schlesinger
Scotty Shepherd
Public Safety
Scotty Shepherd — Chairman
Virgil Watkins — Vice Chairman
Mallory Jones
Elaine Lucas
Joe Allen
Operations and Finance
Gary Bechtel — Chairman
Elaine Lucas — Vice Chairman
Virgil Watkins
Scotty Shepherd
Larry Schlesinger
Economic and Community Development
Larry Schlesinger — Chairman
Elaine Lucas — Vice Chairman
Joe Allen
Al Tillman
Virgil Watkins
