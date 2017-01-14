Macon-Bibb offers hub of information

Macon-Bibb County offers a new newsletter with the latest happenings in government and around the county.
Since November, the Macon-Bibb County Office of Public Affairs has ramped up efforts behind The Hub, now providing weekly announcements about the progress of projects, the County Commission and other information.
The Hub is an updated and more frequently published version of a newsletter that was started shortly after the consolidation of the city and county in 2014, said Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore, who is head of public affairs.
“We needed something more visual and attractive, though, so we launched The Hub,” he said in an email. “It's tied in with us wanting to be The Hub city, and Public Affairs is striving to be a hub of information.”
The department is also working on a revamped website to make it more user-friendly with easier access to videos and other resources.
People can sign up for The Hub by visiting the www.maconbibb.us/, or subscribe by clicking here.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments