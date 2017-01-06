UGA key to successful consolidation, Macon-Bibb leaders say

Macon-Bibb County leaders credited the University of Georgia with fostering a successful consolidation while meeting with school officials this week.
UGA President Jere Morehead and other school administrators discussed with Macon-Bibb officials the role the university’s programs play in local government. Leading up to consolidation of Macon and Bibb County in 2014, the Carl Vinson Institute of Government was helping navigate the overhaul, Mayor Robert Reichert said.
Not only were various departments having to merge, but Macon and Bibb County officials had to determine how to handle pension plans and health insurance. The institute, which is a part of UGA, also helped craft a 10-year road map of goals to reach under the new government.
Among the group of officials attending the Wednesday meeting were Macon Water Authority Executive Director Tony Rojas and Chairman Sam Hart, who said the Carl Vinson Institute was instrumental in helping the agency develop its strategic plan.
“It would be hard for us to overemphasize the role Carl Vinson has played in getting us to where we are today in Macon-Bibb County,” Reichert said.
There were also moments of levity during the meeting, including when Reichert bragged about the water authority being recognized for its quality of water.
“They were selected best tasting water in United States about four years ago, five years ago,” Reichert said as he pointed out that bottled water, courtesy of the authority, was provided at the meeting.
Rojas responded, “2009. But as far as we’re concerned for marketing, it’s forever.”
Reichert questioned how someone could judge the taste of a substance that doesn’t have any distinct flavor.
“I always wondered ... I didn’t think water had any taste, so how can it be the best,” he said. “They said, ‘That’s it. You don’t taste anything.’”
