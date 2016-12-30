UGA president, Macon mayor to speak on collaboration

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead will visit Middle Georgia on Wednesday to discuss collaborating with Macon-Bibb County.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert and other officials will join Morehead for the discussion on the partnerships between the university’s public service and outreach and local government, according to a news release.
The meeting begins at 2:15 p.m. inside the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments