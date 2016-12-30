Political Notebook

December 30, 2016 1:20 PM

UGA president, Macon mayor to speak on collaboration

By Stanley Dunlap

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead will visit Middle Georgia on Wednesday to discuss collaborating with Macon-Bibb County.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert and other officials will join Morehead for the discussion on the partnerships between the university’s public service and outreach and local government, according to a news release.

The meeting begins at 2:15 p.m. inside the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.

Stanley Dunlap

