Special election date set for Monroe County Commission race

A special election to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Monroe County Commissioner Jim Ham will be held March 21.
The winner will fill the four year term for District 2. Qualifying is open Jan. 9-13 and early voting is Feb. 27-March 17.
The political veteran Ham died in a car accident Dec. 2. The 55-year-old cattle farmer had served on the County Commission since 1987 and was set to begin a new term on Jan. 1. The atrium of the Monroe County Administration Building has been named in his honor.
The last day to register to vote for the special election is Feb. 21. Voting will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m.March 21.
