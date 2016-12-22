These cows don’t have to mooove from Macon-Bibb land

Cows will continue to roam 40 acres of land owned by Macon-Bibb County.
The County Commission agreed Tuesday to renew the lease on the tract of property along Lower Poplar Road where John Walker, Sr. and his family has grazed cattle and stored hay since 2004.
“He’s currently using his cows to mow our grass,” Mayor Robert Reichert joked at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The county did not realize until recently contacted by the family that the contract expired in 2014. The Walkers have continued paying rent on the land.
“It’s a little bit of egg on our face for not realizing when it had expired,” Reichert said with a laugh. “I feel a little guilty saying this but we went up on the rent.”
With Tuesday’s vote, the Walkers have a new five year agreement that now bumps the yearly payment from $900 to $1,200. The resolution says that the Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department currently has no plans to use the property. The county has the right to end the agreement with 90 days notice.
