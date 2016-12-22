Macon park renamed after longtime councilman

A recreation facility is now named after a former Macon City councilman.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted Tuesday to rename North Macon Park after Theron Ussery, who is credited with establishing the park. Ussery served on the Macon City Council from 1976 to 1995 and currently is a member of the SPLOST Advisory Committee.
Initially the plan was to name the gymnasium after Ussery, but commissioners decided to instead to rename the entire park after the former councilman. The resolution was sponsored by Commissioners Gary Bechtel, Ed DeFore, Scotty Shepherd and Elaine Lucas.
The recreation center is located at 815 N. Macon Park Drive.
