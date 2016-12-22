Macon park renamed after longtime councilman

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases Pause

1:39 Mystery benefactor helps police "tie one on"

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:46 Evening of Hope features legendary coach Bobby Bowden

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home