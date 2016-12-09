Macon-Bibb commissioners’ year winds down

The end of the year and the first terms of a consolidated Macon-Bibb County government are giving way to a change of pace.
The County Commission has two regular meetings — Tuesday and Dec. 20 — before the end of 2016. A week later, on Dec. 27, the commission will be inaugurated for a new four-year term, and Mayor Robert Reichert will give an inaugural message.
The Jan. 3 meeting will be when commissioners are appointed to various committees and a mayor pro tem is named. Those committees are what determine the agenda items voted on by the full commission, typically a week later.
“We will have basically no business ... other than to vote for mayor pro tem and the third member of committee of committees,” Reichert said this week.
