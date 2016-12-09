Macon-Bibb brings in the bucks for hospital

While Macon-Bibb County took a truck full of gifts this week for the patients of Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, the county also presented the hospital with some other donations.
The Mayors' & Commissioners' Motorcade is an annual tradition that provides items and money to support the efforts at Central State Hospital. Macon-Bibb Assistant County Manager Charles Coney announced this week that along with the supplies, the county also collected $2,100.
The Georgia Municipal Association started the motorcade 57 years ago at the request of Betty Vandiver, wife of then-Gov. Ernest Vandiver, to provide gifts for the patients and to raise awareness of the needs of mental health hospitals in Georgia.
This year’s motorcade state chairman was Dublin Mayor Phil Best, who thanked the county for its support at Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb commission meeting.
