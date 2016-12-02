Macon officials, residents to discuss future of community

Macon residents will let officials know what neighborhood improvements they’d like to see made during a meeting next week.
A group of residents in Macon-Bibb County’s District 6 has invited Mayor Robert Reichert and other leaders to discuss the future of the community on Monday. The discussion could touch on a wide range of topics including the special purpose local option sales tax, code enforcement, recreation and more, according to a news release.
The meeting will be held at Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. District 6 spans the outer western and southern boundaries of Bibb County.
“We want to give people here a chance to hear about the direction our consolidated government is taking, and for us to let them know what improvements we want to happen in our neighborhoods,” resident Bea Moran said in the release.
