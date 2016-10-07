Macon native makes Georgia Trend’s ‘40 under 40’ list

A Macon native has made Georgia Trend magazine’s latest “40 under 40” list.
The 2016 list highlighting 40 of the “state’s best and brightest” under the age of 40 features GeorgiaForward Executive Director Kris Vaughn.
“Looking for a role model for a game changer? Look no further than Kris Vaughn,” Georgia Trend said of the 30-year-old. “It’s a status in title and spirit she achieved while still in her 20s when she ran Young Gamechangers, the leading program of GeorgiaForward, before becoming the parent group’s executive director.”
Vaughn helped revitalize downtown Macon while working for NewTown Macon from 2010 to 2014, and before that she was the senior executive assistant of strategic planning at the Macon Water Authority.
She said she is honored to be recognized by the magazine, which focuses on business, politics and economic development. Being a part of GeorgiaForward has been an exciting venture, Vaughn said.
“I really believe in the mission of uniting our state and giving a platform for young professionals to be involved on a community and statewide level” she told The Telegraph.
