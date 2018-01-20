Ike keeps his fingers moving

More Videos 1:03 Conyers man has been on quite the musical journey Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 2:10 More than 100 people gather at Rosa Park Square to remember the Roe v. Wade decision 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:20 Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Conyers man has been on quite the musical journey Keyboardist Ike Stubblefield has made music from Motown to Macon and performed with people such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Eric Clapton and Gregg Allman. Keyboardist Ike Stubblefield has made music from Motown to Macon and performed with people such as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Eric Clapton and Gregg Allman. Ed Grisamore Special to The Telegraph

