I do have a Dawg in this fight

More Videos 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall Pause 1:27 Hargray partners with Moonhanger Group to sponsor new Capitol Theatre venture 1:17 UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:00 Man finds out he won 2 tickets to GA-AL football championship game 1:19 Escaped inmate Ricky Dubose appears before judge 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. Eric Garland/ McClatchy

For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer. Eric Garland/ McClatchy