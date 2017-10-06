You don’t have to take the ride to have fun at the fair

More Videos 0:31 Three shot at Macon house Pause 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:34 Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football' 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fairgoers talk about what they love most People talk about Georgia National Fair experience and what they like most about it. Food, rides and animals are the faves and nobody complained about the weather. People talk about Georgia National Fair experience and what they like most about it. Food, rides and animals are the faves and nobody complained about the weather. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

