Monroe County neighbors share love of trains with impressive collection

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Replica depot displays neighbors' impressive collection of train memorabilia Pause 2:00 'Q' and 'U' get married 1:04 Former Sunday School teacher reflects on his recovery 1:13 Video: Local poet James Brown remembers Martin Luther King Jr. 1:19 Electronics helped Austin Childers pass time in the hospital 3:08 'I still don't have any answers yet,' mother says of shooting 2:49 Surveillance footage from Eagle Gun Range 1:08 Film director Tim Hall draws on his Macon roots for ``Born River Bye'' 0:50 Accident snarls traffic in south Bibb County 2:14 'You always can challenge yourself to do better,' new DA says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Don Daniel and Denise Collins, who are across-the-road neighbors in the tiny community of Blount in north Monroe County, share a passion for trains. Collins had a three-room replica of a train depot built in her backyard to display their impressive train memorabilia. Anna Parel Special to The Telegraph

Don Daniel and Denise Collins, who are across-the-road neighbors in the tiny community of Blount in north Monroe County, share a passion for trains. Collins had a three-room replica of a train depot built in her backyard to display their impressive train memorabilia. Anna Parel Special to The Telegraph