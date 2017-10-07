Macon soldier among those injured in fatal incident at Fort Jackson

Army officials on Saturday identified the soldiers who were involved in Friday’s deadly incident at Fort Jackson in Columbia involving a military vehicle and a troop formation that killed two soldiers and injured six others.
Those who were killed were: Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tennessee, and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, Ohio.
The injured were: Pvt. Emmett Foreman, from Daleville, Alabama; Pvt. Hannah New, Cartersville, Georgia; Pvt. Benjamin Key, Livingston, Tennessee: Pvt. Alan Kryszak, Clarksville, Tennessee; Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., Laurel, Maryland; and Pvt. James Foster, Macon, Georgia.
The Army, which called the incident “a tragic accident,” has been sketchy on details.
So far, the military has not disclosed whether the driver of the vehicle will face charges, whether there was negligence on the part of anyone, whether the incident has been officially labeled an accident, what time of day the incident happened and whether the vehicle and soldiers were on or off roads. Neither was the location of the incident made public nor the type of vehicle. Neither is it clear whether the soldiers were struck from behind or in front or whether they were moving at the time.
The fact that the dead and injured soldiers were all privates indicates they may have been part of a basic, or beginning, training program. The Army did say the dead and injured were a “troop formation.” Such formations are usually under the direct supervision of one or more sergeants.
On Fort Jackson’s sprawling base, Army vehicles of various sizes and marching or jogging formations frequently pass each other without incident on the base’s miles of paved and unpaved roadways.
“We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson. “I am very appreciative for all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”
An investigation into the cause of the deaths and injuries continues.
