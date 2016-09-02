Houston County students win FBLA national awards

A pair of Houston County High School students brought home some cash after a business club conference this summer.
Nivedha Soundappan and Sasha Lee took first-place honors in the Emerging Business Issues competition at the national Future Business Leaders of America conference in Atlanta, besting 104 other teams, 30 of which advanced to the finals. By virtue of their victory, Soundappan and Lee each received $750 and a trophy.
They’ll also be recognized in national FBLA publications and website.
