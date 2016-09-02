Perry High, Thomson Middle students win national FCCLA awards

Perry High School and Thomson Middle School in Houston County had students bring home awards from a recent Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Conference.
The event was held in San Diego, and a total of 19 students from the two schools won either gold or silver medals.
Perry’s Enedina Castro, Kena Fairfax, Fernanda Guadiana, Katelyn LaPine, Lauren McPhail, Alissa Moore, Desmond Spicer, Katherine Weaks and Michael Dobson all won gold medals, as did Cadence Hall, Rivers Tillman, Chanelle Washington and Zoe Hancock from Thomson Middle.
Perry High’s Julian Briola, Katelyn Finnegan, Maggie Figueroa, Maddie McKleroy, Grace Peavy and Kyli Smith brought home silver in their respective categories.
