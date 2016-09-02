Veterans Elementary students already have eyes on Milestones success

Even a month into the school year, the students and teachers at Veterans Elementary School already have their eyes on the Georgia Milestones assessments.
Felice Bryant, a third-grade teacher at the school that opened for the first time this year, had her students working on math after lunch one day this week. Third-grade math and reading are two of the tests that are set to count for promotion and retention this year, but Bryant said the key to preparing students without stressing them is consistency.
“You have to do it every day,” she said. “You can’t wait until the last minute.”
The math lesson was about adding three-digit numbers. While much has been made nationally about new Common Core math methods, Bryant’s students added the traditional way — first with the “ones” column, then the “tens” and then the “hundreds,” with carrying where necessary.
Bryant said the students are taught multiple methods as part of the school’s math curriculum.
“It gives you leeway, but you’re still arriving at the same answer.”
Sometimes Bryant will ask students to use a specific method, but other times students will choose the method that works best for them. Either way, they’ll need to know how to defend their answer and method of choice on the Georgia Milestones.
“That means you have a complete understanding,” Bryant said.
The lunchroom isn’t messed up in this school. There’s no damages in this school. It’s just beautiful.
Carma Grayer, Veterans Elementary School student
For 8-year-old Carma Grayer, one of Bryant’s students, the traditional method made a lot of sense. She especially liked moving through the different columns because it was orderly.
“I just like the way that it’s kind of easy,” she said. “It helps me to do my answers and get them right.”
Carma also liked the new school, particularly the patterns on the carpeted classroom floor. Veterans is a combination of the former Barden and Morgan elementary schools and is located on Macon’s west side near Eisenhower Parkway.
“The lunchroom isn’t messed up in this school. There’s no damages in this school,” Carma said. “It’s just beautiful.”
Principal Cleveland Johnson III said the reception to the new school and its staff has been positive all the way around.
“It’s superb,” he said. “Our parents are right on board with our expectations. They support us fully.”
One of those expectations has been a focus on reading that extends to the teachers. The school is offering a class on Wednesday evenings to provide a reading endorsement for teachers’ certificates, and about 14 teachers are taking the course.
Bryant is among them, and she said the “hands on” nature of the course should be helpful.
“With the reading endorsements, it’s going to give us a lot of strategies, new ideas,” she said.
Veterans students won’t be focused on Milestones retention areas at the expense of other subjects, though. Bryant’s class has time devoted each day to science and social studies, which are tested on the Milestones but aren’t a factor in promotion.
Johnson said that was true across the school.
“All of our subjects are equally important because we want our students to be college and career ready,” he said.
Further, he said he wanted to instill a love for lifelong learning in students that transcends test scores.
“I think it’s getting them engaged and letting them know the applications of those areas,” he said.
Bryant took time away from teaching math and study habits to commend students for doing the right thing. That included cleaning up the classroom and other tasks that went beyond addition and subtraction.
“You should always demonstrate strength of character because you never know who’s watching,” she said.
