Mercer makes Princeton Review’s top colleges list

Mercer made it into the Princeton Review’s list of top colleges for the 14th straight year, according to a release from the university.
The honor comes with inclusion in “The Best 381 Colleges,” a book that ranks Mercer among the top 15 percent of four-year colleges. The ranking is based on student surveys about everything from academics to student life activities.
The guide doesn’t rank the 381 colleges in order, but it does provide lists for other various categories. Mercer picked up a No. 5 ranking in intramural sports involvement and No. 11 in “Most Active Student Government.
