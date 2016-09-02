Georgia College education programs land national rankings

Georgia College’s education programs picked up some honors recently.
The college’s early childhood education and special education degree programs were ranked in the top 20 nationally by the website www.teacher.org, which uses the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System for its data.
The early childhood program was ranked fourth in the country out of 425 programs evaluated, according to a news release. Also ranking in the top 20 on the list were the University of North Georgia at 12th, Valdosta State at 15th and Armstrong State at 17th.
The special education degree landed a ranking of 19th and was the only program in the state ranked in that field.
