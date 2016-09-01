Find out which school districts have canceled classes for Friday

With Hurricane Hermine moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, several Middle Georgia school districts have elected to close school on Friday.
The storm, which reached hurricane status Thursday afternoon, is expected to make landfall overnight or early Friday morning and bring rain across parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The following school districts had already announced Friday closings as of Thursday at 3:30 p.m.:
- Ben Hill County
- Crisp County
- Dodge County
- Dooly County
- Dublin City
- Irwin County
- Laurens County
- Montgomery County
- Pulaski County
- Sumter County
- Telfair County
- Treutlen County
- Toombs County
- Wheeler County
- Wilcox County
Check macon.com for further updates.
