Former Macon Charter employees wait for pay as school closes

As students left Macon Charter Academy for the last time Wednesday, a group of former employees waited at the school for a paycheck.
Some of them had gathered at the school as early as 8 a.m. after being told that was when the paychecks would arrive, but that pay didn’t come.
“They said the money wasn’t released from the district,” said Connie Braswell, who had been waiting since about 11 a.m.
That was perhaps based on a misunderstanding related to the school’s funding and enrollment, according to a statement from the district. On July 27, the charter school was paid based on an enrollment of 353 students, the number reflected in the district’s online database. That translated into a payment of just over $173,000.
During the first week of classes, the school’s enrollment had dropped to 155, which means the district had paid more than double the amount in July that was owed the school. As a result, the district didn’t pay any additional funds to the school for August.
“We have made every effort to be understanding and flexible throughout the termination process with MCA, but I want to be clear that the Bibb County School District has made all payments to MCA based on what they have earned,” Bibb County school Superintendent Curtis Jones said in the statement.
The employees gathered Wednesday were under the impression that they would receive their checks on Tuesday for the pay period ending Aug. 22. That didn’t happen, but Monya Rutland, one of the school’s co-founders and current governing board president, said that was a misunderstanding.
“Today’s payday, and we’re trying to get all that taken care of,” she said.
Rutland told the employees in a meeting later Wednesday that they would be paid a prorated amount of a month’s salary by Friday.
Some of the employees, including former principal Georgia Ellis Gary, were let go shortly after a state school board hearing Aug. 18, when MCA’s charter was terminated. Front office manager Mike McIntosh was in that group and said the staff was greatly reduced at that time.
As the group Wednesday awaited pay for this school year, he said some of them were owed money from before then.
“Some have not been paid for our summer pay,” he said.
Others, like Braswell, were kept on beyond the Aug. 18 hearing to instruct the students that remained, with 73 still on the school’s records as of Wednesday. Braswell was among a contingent that resigned around Aug. 24 due to a change in atmosphere after the school’s termination hearing.
“We were being so mishandled, we decided it was best to leave,” she said.
Braswell, who was hired as a long-term substitute for middle school language arts, said that deceit among leadership was part of her reason for leaving. She said she learned recently during a fire drill that there was actually a class of kindergarteners and other students who had been improperly enrolled being held in the school’s multipurpose room, an allegation that originally came up after the first week school.
One of the terms of the school’s state-level probation was that it couldn’t enroll any new students, and Braswell said the students were even fed lunch from a fast-food restaurant to keep their presence off the books.
“We had kindergarteners in the building. We didn’t know at the time,” Braswell said, noting the students were at the school even after the termination hearing. “Once I saw they weren’t being honest with the state, I knew they weren’t going to be honest with me.”
Rutland denied those allegations.
“That’s just not true,” she said. “We are hand in hand now with the district.”
