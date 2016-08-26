FPD hosting eight Chinese exchange students for a week

Eight students from across the globe are visiting Macon’s First Presbyterian Day School.
The students from the Xiehe School in Ghaungzhou, China, were paired with host families to get a look at Macon and the state of Georgia. They’re set to tour the school’s campus as well as locations around Macon in Atlanta like Wesleyan College, Mercer University and the Georgia Aquarium.
FPD students previously visited China as part of the program in the spring.
Wesleyan also has a connection with the school, as several of the college’s students graduated from Xiehe
