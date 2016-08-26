Houston County offering free computer classes for adults

The Houston County school district will offer free adult computer classes next month.
On Oct. 17 and 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., employee and student volunteers for up to 50 community members, who will receive a certificate of completion if they attend both nights at the Houston County Career Academy. Those who attend will also receive information about the FireStarter Fab Lab, a makers’ space that provides an area for woodworking, welding and other disciplines.
To register for the free training, call Lorrie Nix in the Teaching and Learning Department at 478-988-6222, ext. 10090. For questions related to these classes other than registration, contact the Director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education, David McDermott, at 478-988-6222, ext. 10226.
