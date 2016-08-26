Houston students win middle school FCCLA honors

Northside Middle School experienced some success this summer at a national leadership conference across the country.
At the Family Career and Community Leaders of America conference in San Diego, the team of middle schoolers picked up two gold medals and one silver medal.
Afton Ruffin and Emily Wroblewski won gold in the chapter service display projects category, while Sarah DeLoach and Hannah Pollock won gold for National Programs in Action. Celena Luna and Casey Ruffin won silver in the project display competition.
Northside Middle also had four students recognized for completing a goal setting program called Power of One.
