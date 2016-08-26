Macon student picks up scholarship from MLB program

A Macon high school grad is set to receive what could be $20,000 in scholarship money from Major League Baseball Charities.
Central High School alum Sascha Norman was chosen for the need-based award of $5,000 per year after participating in the local Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program. Norman attends Forest Trail Sports University in Concord, North Carolina, and hopes to become a physical therapist.
The scholarship was one of 12 “RBI for RBI” scholarships awarded.
Norman was a captain on her high school and RBI softball teams, and also volunteers with food and clothing banks, according to a news release.
Comments