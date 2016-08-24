Macon Charter founder reflects on hearing, prepares to close school

Even without legal representation, Macon Charter Academy co-founder Monya Rutland thought it was important that she try to keep the school open.
The school lost its charter at a hearing before the state school board last Thursday.
“It was very important that the families knew, and whether they were current or former ... that their children’s education was worth fighting for,” she said.
In the days leading up to the hearing, attorneys Rob Fortson and Joel Callins both broke ties with the school’s efforts to avoid termination. That left members of the MCA governing board to represent the school at the hearing once their request for an extension was denied.
Rutland, also president of the school’s governing board, said that request was simply to give the Macon Charter board time to get documents ready that were supposed to be prepared by the lawyers. She also said that representing the school themselves was something the board had already discussed, and doing so wasn’t completely negative.
“It allowed the Macon Charter governing board to present and tell its own story,” she said.
MCA’s representatives conceded that mistakes had been made while presenting ways that circumstances at the school had improved and would continue to do so. Still, the state board voted to close the school by Aug. 31.
“I guess from their perspective ... it wasn’t enough to overcome what they perceived happened in the past,” Rutland said.
Macon Charter could still appeal the termination, but Rutland said the board hasn’t decided whether that will happen or not. Instead, the school’s leaders have been working this week with district officials to help parents get their children enrolled in a new school, with about 100 students still at MCA as of Wednesday.
“We’re focused on the families and their needs,” Rutland said.
That doesn’t mean the MCA team is through fighting, though.
“The board is going to discuss and look at what our legal options are at the appropriate time,” she said.
Tony Jones, the district’s research and evaluation director, was among those at the school this week to assist parents. He said several families came through Tuesday and were deciding where to send their students — public, private, online or another charter school.
“The parents tell us what day they want their last day at Macon Charter to be,” Jones said.
Since school has already started and other transfer requests had been denied, he noted that students would have to go to their zoned school for the rest of this year.
“We’re just trying to help them with the transition,” Jones said.
At least one parent wasn’t pleased with that option. Charlene Smithers said she wanted “no public schools” for her daughter Niya Holley, a seventh-grader, and that she was headed to Cirrus Academy, the state-funded charter school in Macon, to see if there was an available slot.
“Public school is not for the kids,” Smithers said. “Everyone is trying to get away from it. We just can’t afford private schools.”
In addition to saying that she was trying to organize a march to support MCA near the Bibb County district offices in downtown Macon, Smithers said she would do what she could to support the proposed Opportunity School District. The measure, up for public vote in November, would allow a state-level district to take over local schools that perform poorly on the College and Career Ready Performance Index for three years in a row.
“I’m trying to get in touch with (state Superintendent) Richard Woods, and I’ve called the governor,” Smithers said.
