13 Middle Georgia students receive $130,000 in scholarships

Education Together awards $130,000 in scholarships The Telegraph, Mercer University, Navicent Health and community partners awarded $130,000 in scholarships for Middle Georgia students to attend college. Awards were given Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at a luncheon at Mercer. Nadia Pressley ×

