Her hard-working family inspired her to fulfill the college dream

Kayla Argo will soon earn degrees in psychology and outdoor education from Georgia College. She is the first in her family to graduate from high school and now college, she said.
Andrea Honaker The Telegraph
"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Education

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

"No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long

Class teaches eating well on the go

Education

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.