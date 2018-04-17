Over $15,000 handed out during Telegraph award ceremony

The Telegraph hosted the 41st Annual Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Grand Opera House. Twelve $1,000 winners and $300 honorable mention recipients were awarded.
"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

"No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long

Class teaches eating well on the go

A new class in Macon is teaching parents and grandparents how to cook healthy for their families on a budget. It's sponsored by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program from University of Georgia Extension.