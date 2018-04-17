School board to receive $1 million in settlements in portions of Dallemand lawsuit

The Bibb County school district will gain $1 million through settlements related to a multimillion dollar lawsuit.
After an executive session Tuesday night, Board of Education members came to agreements concerning several parties listed in the civil lawsuit over alleged fraudulent technology purchases during the tenure of former Bibb County school Superintendent Romain Dallemand.
Board members agreed to a settlement of $750,000 in the case verses Isaac Culver, Dave Carty and their company Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., Progressive Property Management and Castlegate Holdings. They also agreed to a $250,000 settlement in the claim against Comptech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO, Allen J. Stephen.
“There are many parties that are still remaining as part of our lawsuit, and we are pleased to announce this adds up to a million dollars by unanimous consent of this board,” said board President Lester Miller.
The parties involved deny all liability but have agreed to these settlements, Miller said. The criminal cases are ongoing and separate from these cases.
